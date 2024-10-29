News & Insights

Japan Exchange Group Forms Investigation Committee

October 29, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group has established an Independent Directors’ Investigation Committee to address an insider trading investigation involving a Tokyo Stock Exchange employee. The committee aims to evaluate and enhance staff training, operational processes, and compliance systems to prevent future incidents. JPX is committed to rebuilding trust by implementing strong preventive measures based on the committee’s findings.

