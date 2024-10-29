Japan Exchange Group Forms Investigation Committee

Japan Exchange Group (JP:8697) has released an update.

Japan Exchange Group has established an Independent Directors’ Investigation Committee to address an insider trading investigation involving a Tokyo Stock Exchange employee. The committee aims to evaluate and enhance staff training, operational processes, and compliance systems to prevent future incidents. JPX is committed to rebuilding trust by implementing strong preventive measures based on the committee’s findings.

For further insights into JP:8697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.