News & Insights

Stocks

Japan Excellent, Inc. Announces New Debt Financing

November 25, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Japan Excellent, Inc. has announced a new debt financing plan totaling ¥5,270 million, aimed at repaying long-term borrowings due on November 29, 2024. The financing involves loans from several major banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank, with varying borrowing periods and repayment schedules.

For further insights into JP:8987 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.