Japan Excellent, Inc. Announces New Debt Financing

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. has announced a new debt financing plan totaling ¥5,270 million, aimed at repaying long-term borrowings due on November 29, 2024. The financing involves loans from several major banks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank, with varying borrowing periods and repayment schedules.

