Japan Elevator Service Expands with New Kisarazu Office

Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd. has expanded its domestic presence by opening a new service office in Kisarazu, Chiba, bringing the total number of locations to 146. This move aims to enhance the company’s ability to provide maintenance and repair services for elevators and escalators. The new office reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening customer service across Japan.

