Japan Display Sponsors Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

Japan Display Inc. has entered into a sponsorship agreement to support the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics by providing innovative transparent interfaces that facilitate communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes. These interfaces allow users to read transcribed speech while seeing expressions and gestures, enhancing empathetic interactions. JDI aims to contribute to an inclusive environment for the event’s participants.

