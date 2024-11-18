News & Insights

Japan Display Sponsors Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

November 18, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Display (JP:6740) has released an update.

Japan Display Inc. has entered into a sponsorship agreement to support the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics by providing innovative transparent interfaces that facilitate communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes. These interfaces allow users to read transcribed speech while seeing expressions and gestures, enhancing empathetic interactions. JDI aims to contribute to an inclusive environment for the event’s participants.

