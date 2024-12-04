News & Insights

Japan Display Delays eLEAP OLED Production Launch

December 04, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan Display (JP:6740) has released an update.

Japan Display Inc. has delayed the mass production of its innovative eLEAP OLED technology from December 2024 to March 2025, citing the need to optimize resources amid strong customer demand. Despite the delay, the company anticipates minimal impact on earnings and remains committed to delivering exceptional performance.

