Japan Cash Machine Boosts Dividend for 70th Anniversary

Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd. has announced a revised dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, increasing the year-end dividend to 36 yen per share, which includes a 10 yen commemorative dividend to celebrate its 70th anniversary. This brings the total annual dividend to 50 yen per share, up from the previous forecast of 28 yen. The revision reflects the company’s gratitude to shareholders and confidence in its financial performance.

