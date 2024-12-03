News & Insights

Janux Therapeutics price target raised to $70 from $63 at H.C. Wainwright

December 03, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth raised the firm’s price target on Janux Therapeutics (JANX) to $70 from $63 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company provided a clinical data update from the ongoing Phase 1 Study evaluating the PSMA-targeting tumor-activated T-cell engager JANX007 to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. JANX007 stacks up well against the competition, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased its probability of launch for JANX007to 26% from 20%. It says treatment with JANX007 exhibited early indications of antitumor activity with confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses in four of eight of evaluable patients for an overall response rate of 50% and stable disease reported in one additional patient.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

