Janus downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded Janus (JBI) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $7.50, down from $12. The firm says visibility is low with Janus slashing its guidance in back to back quarters, with the company seeing project delays while its non-institutional customers have been under pressure. The firm believes Janus over-earned during COVID with its profitability re-basing much lower than anticipated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JBI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.