Jana adds Lamb Weston during Q3, exits BlackLine

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Jana made a new buy in Q3: $228.3M of Lamb Weston (LW). The firm exited two position during the quarter, selling $55.9M of BlackLine (BL) and $34.1M of QuidelOrtho (QDEL). Jana also increased positions in Mercury Systems (MRCY), Trimble (TRMB), Rapid7 (RPD) and Enhabit (EHAB). It decreased its stake in Frontier Communications (FYBR). Jana’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Trimble, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, Mercury Systems, Lamb Weston and TreeHouse (THS).

