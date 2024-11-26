James Bay Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Nevada Project

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced remarkable gold findings at its Independence Gold Project in Nevada, with rock chip samples revealing grades as high as 31.7g/t Au. These promising results indicate significant potential for further gold discoveries outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate, positioning the company to capitalize on high gold prices. The upcoming acquisition of Battle Mountain Resources is expected to expedite drilling plans at high-priority targets such as Yukon Hill and Rebel Peak.

For further insights into AU:JBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.