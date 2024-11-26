News & Insights

James Bay Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Nevada Project

November 26, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced remarkable gold findings at its Independence Gold Project in Nevada, with rock chip samples revealing grades as high as 31.7g/t Au. These promising results indicate significant potential for further gold discoveries outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate, positioning the company to capitalize on high gold prices. The upcoming acquisition of Battle Mountain Resources is expected to expedite drilling plans at high-priority targets such as Yukon Hill and Rebel Peak.

