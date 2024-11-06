James Bay Minerals Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has seen a notable increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, Andrew Dornan. Dornan’s voting power rose from 12.81% to 14.26% following the acquisition of additional shares through on-market trades and the exercise of performance rights. This development highlights potential shifts in shareholder dynamics, capturing the attention of investors keen on the company’s strategic direction.

