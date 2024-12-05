News & Insights

James Bay Minerals Raises A$6M for Gold Exploration

December 05, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has successfully raised A$6 million through a well-supported placement to institutional and sophisticated investors at A$0.65 per share, a noteworthy discount from recent trading prices. This capital injection will enable the company to expedite its exploration and development activities at the promising Independence Gold Project in Nevada, positioning it to unlock significant shareholder value. The funds will also support exploration activities in the company’s existing lithium assets.

