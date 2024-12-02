James Bay Minerals Begins Strategic Drilling in Nevada

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.
James Bay Minerals Limited has commenced a strategic drilling program at its Independence Gold Project in Nevada, aiming to enhance the project’s value by targeting high-grade mineralization and exploring further mineral resource extensions. The drilling involves both Reverse Circulation and Diamond methods, with a planned 2,000-meter initial phase to gather essential geological data and potentially expand existing resources. This development could position James Bay Minerals favorably in thegold market as investors anticipate updates on the project’s progress.
