Jakks Pacific Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jakks Pacific, revealing an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 22.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.00.

The standing of Jakks Pacific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $46.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $24.00 -

Delving into Jakks Pacific's Background

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, and distributes toys and related products, consumables, and related products, electronics and related products, kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others.

Jakks Pacific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jakks Pacific's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jakks Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

