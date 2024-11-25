Jaguar Mining Initiates Stock Buyback to Boost Value

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) has released an update.

Jaguar Mining Inc. has announced a normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to buy back and cancel up to 5% of its common shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The purchases will be financed from working capital and are expected to mitigate potential future dilution from new share issuances.

