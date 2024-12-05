Jaguar Health announces publication of article on Canalevia-CA1

Jaguar Health (JAGX) announced that an article about Canalevia-CA1, Jaguar’s prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs, has been published in PetVet Magazine. Canalevia-CA1 is conditionally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of CID in dogs and is the first and only treatment for CID in dogs to receive any approval from the FDA. “As the article states, whether a patient has two legs or four, cancer therapy-related diarrhea can have a significant effect on morbidity and mortality. In human patients, managing CTD may require dosing holidays, dose reductions or discontinuations of cancer drugs, potentially resulting in less effective cancer treatment, treatment resistance or failures,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “Jaguar is deeply committed to supporting the quality of life of people and animals undergoing cancer treatment.”

