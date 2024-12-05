News & Insights

Stocks

Jaguar Health announces publication of article on Canalevia-CA1

December 05, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jaguar Health (JAGX) announced that an article about Canalevia-CA1, Jaguar’s prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs, has been published in PetVet Magazine. Canalevia-CA1 is conditionally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of CID in dogs and is the first and only treatment for CID in dogs to receive any approval from the FDA. “As the article states, whether a patient has two legs or four, cancer therapy-related diarrhea can have a significant effect on morbidity and mortality. In human patients, managing CTD may require dosing holidays, dose reductions or discontinuations of cancer drugs, potentially resulting in less effective cancer treatment, treatment resistance or failures,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO. “Jaguar is deeply committed to supporting the quality of life of people and animals undergoing cancer treatment.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JAGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.