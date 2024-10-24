JAFCO Group Introduces Interim Dividends for Shareholders

Jafco Co (JP:8595) has released an update.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to distribute interim dividends for the first time, aiming to increase returns to shareholders. The interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, is set at ¥32 per share, marking a shift from the company’s previous practice of annual dividends.

