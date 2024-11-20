News & Insights

Stocks

Jade Road Investments Sees Major Change in Voting Rights

November 20, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jade Road Investments Limited (GB:JADE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jade Road Investments Limited has announced a significant change in voting rights, with Richard LaPerch, through Chevy Chase Trust Company, reducing his stake to zero percent. The adjustment reflects a previous position of 7.9% in voting rights, indicating a major shift in shareholder influence. This development could impact investor sentiment and the company’s strategy moving forward.

For further insights into GB:JADE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.