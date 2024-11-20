Jade Road Investments Sees Major Change in Voting Rights

Jade Road Investments Limited (GB:JADE) has released an update.

Jade Road Investments Limited has announced a significant change in voting rights, with Richard LaPerch, through Chevy Chase Trust Company, reducing his stake to zero percent. The adjustment reflects a previous position of 7.9% in voting rights, indicating a major shift in shareholder influence. This development could impact investor sentiment and the company’s strategy moving forward.

