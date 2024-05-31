News & Insights

Jade Gas Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

May 31, 2024

Jade Gas Holdings Limited (AU:JGH) has released an update.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, as per the detailed results in their latest announcement. Shareholders showed overwhelming support, with all items on the agenda including director elections and approval of a 10% placement facility receiving nearly unanimous votes in favor. This represents a strong display of confidence from the investors in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

