BioTech

Jade Biosciences Appoints Mark Eisner To The Board Of Directors

June 26, 2026 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO) announced the appointment of Mark Eisner to its Board of Directors, effective June 25, 2026.

Eisner brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical development and immunology. He recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), where he managed clinical development and medical affairs.

Previously, he served as CMO at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) and FibroGen Inc (FGEN). Earlier in his career, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Development for Immunology, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology at Genentech/Roche Holding AG (RHHBY).

JBIO is currently trading down 1.60% to $21.46

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JBIO
SNOA
VIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.