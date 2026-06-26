Jade Biosciences Appoints Mark Eisner To The Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO) announced the appointment of Mark Eisner to its Board of Directors, effective June 25, 2026.

Eisner brings more than 25 years of experience in clinical development and immunology. He recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), where he managed clinical development and medical affairs.

Previously, he served as CMO at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) and FibroGen Inc (FGEN). Earlier in his career, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Development for Immunology, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology at Genentech/Roche Holding AG (RHHBY).

JBIO is currently trading down 1.60% to $21.46

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