Jacobs Wins Strategic Role in Germany Grid Modernization

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has secured a multidisciplinary framework agreement with TransnetBW, one of Germany’s four major electricity transmission system operators, strengthening its position in Europe's accelerating energy transition. Instead of a single contract, the two companies have entered into a flexible agreement that places Jacobs in a pre-approved pool of trusted partners, allowing TransnetBW to assign work more efficiently without repeating the formal bidding process.



Under the agreement, Jacobs will provide end-to-end project delivery support across multiple transmission infrastructure programs. Its responsibilities will span environmental permitting, site investigations, engineering design, project and cost management, risk oversight and construction supervision. While TransnetBW will retain overall governance and final decision-making authority, Jacobs will contribute technical expertise to help deliver large-scale grid modernization projects safely, efficiently and in compliance with Germany's regulatory requirements.

Germany's Energy Transition Creates Long-Term Opportunity

The partnership strengthens Jacobs' presence in energy and power infrastructure, one of the company's fastest-growing end markets. As renewable energy capacity expands, Germany requires significant transmission upgrades to improve grid reliability and connect new clean-energy sources across the country.



Leveraging its established engineering and program management capabilities in Germany, Jacobs will help TransnetBW execute complex transmission projects through integrated technical delivery, environmental planning and disciplined project oversight. The collaboration also aligns with Jacobs' broader strategy of providing integrated lifecycle solutions, from planning and advisory services through construction management, for critical infrastructure projects.



The award comes amid rising investments in Germany's transmission network as renewable energy deployment and electrification increase demand for a stronger, more resilient power grid. It also positions Jacobs to capitalize on long-term infrastructure spending opportunities across Europe's energy market.

Record Backlog Supports Growth Visibility

The TransnetBW framework further strengthens Jacobs' long-term growth outlook, supported by robust project demand across its key end markets. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a record backlog of $27 billion, up 22% year over year, while its trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio remained a healthy 1.4x, reflecting continued strong bookings and revenue visibility. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 organic adjusted net revenue growth outlook to 8-10.5%, citing sustained momentum across data centers, semiconductors, water, energy and power, and transportation.



Recent project wins, including the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Terminal S expansion, the San Francisco Southeast Wastewater Treatment Plant modernization and multiple hyperscaler data center projects, underscore Jacobs' ability to secure large, complex infrastructure programs across diversified end markets. This broad-based demand continues to reinforce the company's long-term growth strategy.

J’s Share Price Performance

Jacobs’ stock has declined 2.1% year to date against the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 2.1% growth. Near-term performance could remain pressured by uncertainties surrounding infrastructure funding, foreign-exchange headwinds and higher leverage following the acquisition of the remaining stake in PA Consulting.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nevertheless, Jacobs remains well positioned for long-term growth, supported by its record backlog, improving bookings and sustained demand across mission-critical markets such as energy and power, transportation, water, advanced manufacturing and AI-related infrastructure.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Argan, Inc. AGX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.5%, on average. AGX stock has surged 94.4% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Argan’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 38% and 29.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. STRL stock has jumped 118.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 75.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Everus Construction Group ECG presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62%, on average. ECG stock has climbed 61.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 17% and 11.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.