Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J ), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $19.3 billion , the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients, including companies, organizations, and government agencies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. Jacobs Solutions' market leadership stems from its comprehensive service offerings, robust brand, and diversified sector expertise, spanning water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals.

Despite its notable strength, J shares have slipped marginally from their 52-week high of $154.50 , achieved on Mar. 28. Over the past three months, J stock has gained 10.1% , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.6% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of Jacobs Solutions rose 18.7% on a YTD basis and climbed 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 20% and solid 31.9% returns over the last year.

Despite weak price momentum in the long term, J has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-September, indicating a bullish trend.

Jacobs Solutions' recent underperformance stems from delays in spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence divisions, compounded by dependence on U.S. federal contracts amid budget uncertainty and rising costs due to inflationary pressures.

On Aug. 6, J shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 earnings results . Its adjusted EPS of $1.96 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue stood at $4.2 billion, up 1.1% year over year. Jacobs Solutions expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $7.85 and $8.05.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, TopBuild Corp. ( BLD ) has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with a 58.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks. However, BLD shares lagged behind J, with 6.4% gains on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $164.88 suggests a potential upside of 7% from current price levels.

