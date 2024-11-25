Jacobs selected for water infrastructure program for Metro Vancouver

Jacobs (J), operating under a joint venture with Aecom (ACM), was selected to design Metro Vancouver’s multi-year program to upgrade the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. One of Canada’s most transformative programs, upgrading and expanding the current treatment plant will enhance water quality allowing the plant to serve nearly one million people by 2051. The program includes transforming the over 60-year-old wastewater plant from primary treatment to a tertiary treatment facility, providing protection of public health and delivering significant environmental benefits to the receiving waters of the Salish Sea.
