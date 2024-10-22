Jacobs selected by US Bureau of Reclamation for New Mexico water project

Jacobs (J) was selected by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to design and build the San Juan Lateral Water Treatment Plant in northwest New Mexico. At a cost of $267M, the plant is the largest and most important component of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project. When completed, the project will provide water supplies to approximately 250,000 people in 43 Navajo chapters. Jacobs will design and build the San Juan Lateral Water Treatment Plant to initially treat up to 18.8 million gallons of water per day, with the ability to double the plant’s capacity. At full build-out the plant will be able to serve over 200,000 people. The project is 70% complete, with initial water deliveries expected in late 2028 and final completion by the end of 2029.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on J:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.