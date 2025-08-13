Jacobs Secures Program Role in Pediatric Megaproject, Stock Up

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been appointed as the program manager for a hospital project in Dallas, TX. This project is a joint venture between Children’s Health and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.



As one of the largest pediatric healthcare developments in the nation, the project is expected to significantly enhance Jacobs’ healthcare infrastructure portfolio and positively impact its stock performance.



Shares of Jacobs gained 1.3% yesterday.

Comprehensive Understanding of Jacobs’ New Project

In addition to adding operating rooms and increasing patient capacity by 38%, the new facility will house Dallas' largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Jacobs will offer project management, on-site construction and inspection advice services for the new campus by drawing on ideas from comparable international program management experience, which includes the delivery of 50 academic research centers and 15 children's hospital campuses.



Construction, which began in late 2024, will have 4.5 million square feet of space. The campus will have almost 20 acres of green space, with a park, walking trails and an open plaza.



Essential healthcare infrastructure and services are critical for community well-being. Jacobs' role as program manager for the new Dallas hospital project will be vital in creating a state-of-the-art facility for Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center. This partnership allows Jacobs to leverage its extensive experience in project management, complex program delivery and healthcare facility planning to ensure the successful development of this groundbreaking hospital, which will serve as a vital asset for the region.

Jacobs’ Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure Development

Jacobs' involvement as the program manager for the new Dallas hospital project is crucial for this joint venture, which will significantly expand bed capacity and services to meet the growing needs of the Dallas-Fort Worth region.



The Dallas hospital project is just one example of Jacobs' contribution to healthcare and life sciences infrastructure. The company's expertise is being applied to other significant projects worldwide, including Merck's oncology product facility. It’s a new $1 billion oncology product facility in Delaware, which is designed to manufacture drugs such as KEYTRUDA.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strengths Support Growth Trend

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



Its fiscal third-quarter end backlog increased 14% year over year to $22.69 billion, underpinned by strong project wins. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x in the trailing 12-month period, highlighting robust demand and future revenue stability.

J Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs’ stock has gained 13% year to date compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 19.8% growth. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security in the upcoming period.

