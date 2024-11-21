Jacobs price target lowered to $152 from $167 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan lowered the firm’s price target on Jacobs (J) to $152 from $167 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported consolidated Q4 results that were largely in line with consensus estimates, and its F25 guide was also largely in line, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The focus turns to the upcoming investor day in February, where Jacobs is likely to provide medium-term targets and introduce its go-forward strategy, RBC notes, adding that its price target multiple fairly reflects Jacobs’s organic growth outlook.

