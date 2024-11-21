Jacobs price target lowered to $152 from $167 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan lowered the firm’s price target on Jacobs (J) to $152 from $167 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported consolidated Q4 results that were largely in line with consensus estimates, and its F25 guide was also largely in line, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The focus turns to the upcoming investor day in February, where Jacobs is likely to provide medium-term targets and introduce its go-forward strategy, RBC notes, adding that its price target multiple fairly reflects Jacobs’s organic growth outlook.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on J:
- Amentum initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Trump Trade: Apollo CEO to be interviewed for Treasury Secretary role
- Benchmark downgrades Jacobs on uncertainty from administration change
- Jacobs downgraded to Hold from Buy at Benchmark
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.