Jacobs Gets Design & Project Services Framework From National Grid

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said the company was awarded the Design & Project Services Framework with energy utility National Grid in the U.K. to support full construction of the Electricity and Gas Transmission cycle. The company will provide feasibility and survey works, front-end conceptual and detailed design, through to assurance, verification and commissioning services.

"These services extend Jacobs' 15-year relationship with National Grid and our continued commitment to challenge design rationale and drive programmatic and collaborative solutions to maximize project efficiencies," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

