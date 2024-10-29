Jacobs appointed to plan, design water assets in Northern Ireland

Jacobs (J) was appointed by Northern Ireland Water to a new professional services framework supporting water and wastewater capital improvements across the region. Northern Ireland Water provides water and sewerage services to approximately 840,000 households and businesses in Northern Ireland. The framework will support Northern Ireland Water with the remainder of its business plan – a six-year investment program that includes significant upgrades to Northern Ireland Water’s infrastructure for water and wastewater. Jacobs’ scope of work covers feasibility, design and climate change management services, including design services for major projects, water and wastewater network modelling and climate adaptation and net zero planning. The framework runs for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for up to four additional years.

