Jackson Financial price target raised to $117 from $111 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Jackson Financial (JXN) to $117 from $111 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s retail annuities come in ahead of estimates while more negative corporate pretax operating income drags consolidated operating income.

