Jackpot Digital Eliminates Royalty Obligations with Share Issuance

November 04, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has reached an agreement to buy out all current and future royalty payments to 52 Gaming Inc. by issuing shares and warrants, signaling confidence in its future prospects. This move is part of its strategic acquisition plan, aimed at eliminating royalty obligations and enhancing shareholder value.

