Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $127.60 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $101.07 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $615.37 million from $559.91 million last year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.60 Mln. vs. $101.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $615.37 Mln vs. $559.91 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.