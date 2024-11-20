News & Insights

Jack in the Box reports Q4 Del Taco SSS down 3.9%

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Same-store sales decreased 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, comprised of franchise same-store sales decrease of 4.2% and company-operated same-store sales decrease of 3.0%. Sales performance was driven by decreases in transactions and menu mix, which was partially offset by increase in price. Systemwide sales(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 3.3%. Restaurant-Level Margin(3), was 9.3% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 14.8% in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily driven by transaction declines, as well as inflationary increases in wages and commodities, slightly offset by menu price increases and a change in the mix of restaurants. Franchise-Level Margin(3), was 26.5% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 32.5% one year ago. The decrease was driven by higher information technology expenses and the impact of refranchising transactions and the related increase of the pass through rent and marketing fees.

