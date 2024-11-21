Jack in the Box price target lowered to $65 from $70 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $65 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 report and initial FY25 guidance were below expectations, but the risk/reward continues to be attractive, with the stock trading near post-COVID lows, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The management’s comps guidance seems achievable, with Jack in the Box segment tracking toward the high end quarter-to-date, RBC notes, adding that the firm was encouraged by new markets’ continued strong performance, a growing pipeline, and stable franchisee profitability, which should encourage further unit growth acceleration.

