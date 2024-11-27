Jack in the Box COO Tony Darden to depart

Jack in the Box (JACK) announced a strategic leadership restructure as Tony Darden, SVP, COO, will depart from his role. Darden has been a member of the Jack in the Box executive team since June 2021. Darden’s departure is consistent with a planned restructure that includes Ryan Ostrom, currently serving as EVP, chief marketing and digital officer, assuming responsibility for Jack Operations in addition to his current function. Ostrom has been named chief customer and digital officer, effective December 6.

