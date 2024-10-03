News & Insights

Jack In The Box CFO Brian Scott To Resign; Dawn Hooper To Be Interim CFO

October 03, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), Thursday announced the decision of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Scott to resign from the position, effective November 20.

The announcement comes as Scott has accepted a new position outside of the restaurant industry.

The company added that Dawn Hooper will assume the role of principal financial officer on November 1st and interim CFO upon Scott's departure.

