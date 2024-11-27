Jack In The Box Announces Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jack in the Box Inc. announced a strategic leadership transition as Tony Darden steps down as SVP and COO, with Ryan Ostrom set to take on expanded responsibilities as Chief Customer & Digital Officer. This restructure aims to enhance customer focus and operational efficiency, capitalizing on Ostrom’s expertise in digital transformation and brand engagement to navigate the company’s future growth.

