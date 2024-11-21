News & Insights

Jack in the Box announces five-unit development agreement in Detroit market

November 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Jack in the Box (JACK) announced a five-unit development agreement in the Detroit, Michigan market. This agreement expands on the brand’s previously announced plans to open five locations in West Michigan with another franchisee. This five-store development agreement in Detroit, Michigan builds on the brand’s Michigan momentum with plans already in the works to build five locations in West Michigan over the next five years with the first one slated to open in Battle Creek. This is part of the Midwest expansion for Jack in the Box with two recently opened CloudKitchens in downtown Chicago, Illinois and additional Chicagoland expansion with eight company-operated units planned and twelve commitments with a new franchisee.

