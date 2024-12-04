Jabil price target raised to $150 from $140 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin raised the firm’s price target on Jabil (JBL) to $150 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting forward estimates on Jabil to reflect more pronounced seasonality ahead of the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings results, citing the exit of its mobility business earlier this year, the analyst tells investors in a preview. The firm expects Jabil to maintain its previous FY25 sales and EPS targets of $27B and $8.65, and the firm also maintains its own FY26 EPS estimate of $10.07, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JBL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.