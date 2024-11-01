J Smart & Co Announces Share Capital Update

J Smart & Co (Contractors) (GB:SMJ) has released an update.

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC has announced its total share capital at the end of October 2024, consisting of over 39 million ordinary shares with equal voting rights. The company currently holds no shares in treasury, providing shareholders with a clear basis for calculating their stake changes under regulatory rules. This update is crucial for investors monitoring their positions in the company.

