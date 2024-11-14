J & J Snack Foods Reports Resilient Fiscal 2024 Performance

J & J Snack Foods ( (JJSF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information J & J Snack Foods presented to its investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp., a prominent player in the snack food industry, is renowned for its innovative and affordable snack products and beverages, catering to both food service and retail supermarket outlets nationwide. Their product range includes popular brands like SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE, and DIPPIN’ DOTS, among others.

In its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings report, J & J Snack Foods announced a revenue of $426.8 million, reflecting a 3.9% decrease compared to the previous year, which included an additional week. However, the company’s full-year revenue rose by 1.0% to $1.57 billion, showcasing resilience in challenging market conditions.

Key financial metrics for fiscal 2024 indicate a gross margin of 30.9%, with net earnings climbing 9.7% to $86.6 million, resulting in a diluted EPS of $4.45. Adjusted EPS stood at $4.93, marking a 9.6% increase. Despite a challenging fourth quarter, with sales declines in core products like pretzels and churros due to fewer selling days and soft consumer spending, the company managed to maintain net earnings as a percentage of sales.

J & J Snack Foods remains optimistic about fiscal 2025, with plans to expand its product offerings and client partnerships. The company is particularly hopeful about the growth potential of Dippin’ Dots and ICEE beverages, especially in the theater channel, as well as new opportunities arising from recent churros launches in major QSR chains.

Overall, J & J Snack Foods continues to focus on maximizing sales across various channels and enhancing operational efficiencies. With a diverse product portfolio and a strong balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to create long-term value for its stakeholders.

