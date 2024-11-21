J & J Snack Foods Launches New Deferred Compensation Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
J & J Snack Foods ( (JJSF) ) has issued an announcement.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. introduces a new Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plan (DCP) for management, directors, and contractors, effective January 2025. Participants can defer portions of their salary, bonuses, and commissions into notional investments, with the option to choose payment in lump sums or installments after separation from service. While the DCP offers investment flexibility, it remains an unfunded and unsecured plan, ensuring participants are general creditors of the company.
For a thorough assessment of JJSF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.