J & J Snack Foods Launches New Deferred Compensation Plan

J & J Snack Foods ( (JJSF) ) has issued an announcement.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. introduces a new Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plan (DCP) for management, directors, and contractors, effective January 2025. Participants can defer portions of their salary, bonuses, and commissions into notional investments, with the option to choose payment in lump sums or installments after separation from service. While the DCP offers investment flexibility, it remains an unfunded and unsecured plan, ensuring participants are general creditors of the company.

