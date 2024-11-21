J D Wetherspoon’s Resolutions Passed Amid Shareholder Concerns

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.
J D Wetherspoon announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were approved, despite notable opposition to resolution 7 concerning the tenure of directors. The company maintains that long-serving directors contribute valuable experience and plans to continue engaging with shareholders on this matter. The outcome reflects Wetherspoon’s ongoing commitment to balancing governance practices with shareholder interests.
