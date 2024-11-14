News & Insights

Izea reports Q EPS (52c), consensus (11c)

November 14, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $8.83M, consensus $10.75M.Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $(2.8M) , compared to $(1.5M) …”We saw another healthy increase in managed services bookings and revenue in Q3,” commented Patrick Venetucci, CEO. “With the effect of the non-recurring customer fully behind us, we expect to report year-over-year growth in the last quarter. We won new business from Nestle, Danone, Coursera, and NHTSA. We produced exciting new work for one of the largest auto manufacturers, and our vibrant work launching the Barbie movie won numerous awards. We advanced our tech product by launching IZZY, a cutting-edge AI assistant for marketers making creator campaigns. And IZEA (IZEA) continued to be recognized as being a great place to work.”

