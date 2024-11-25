News & Insights

IXUP Ltd. Passes All Resolutions at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Julian Babarczy as Director. The company, known for its Secure Data Collaboration Suite, is making strides in commercializing its data collaboration products amid rising demand for secure data sharing. IXUP also operates BetStop, the National Self Exclusion Register, under contract with the Australian government.

