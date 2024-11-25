IXUP Ltd. Passes All Resolutions at AGM

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IXUP Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Julian Babarczy as Director. The company, known for its Secure Data Collaboration Suite, is making strides in commercializing its data collaboration products amid rising demand for secure data sharing. IXUP also operates BetStop, the National Self Exclusion Register, under contract with the Australian government.

For further insights into AU:IXU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.