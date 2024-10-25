IXICO Approves Share Issuance to Boost Analytics Capability

IXICO plc (GB:IXI) has released an update.

IXICO plc announced the successful completion of its General Meeting, where shareholders approved the issuance of 42.6 million new ordinary shares, boosting the company’s total voting rights to over 92.6 million. This strategic move aims to enhance IXICO’s capabilities in delivering advanced analytics for neurological research and clinical trials.

