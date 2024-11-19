iX Biopharma’s iXB 401: A Breakthrough in Drug Delivery

iX Biopharma Ltd. (SG:42C) has released an update.

iX Biopharma Ltd. announced that its novel semaglutide sublingual wafer, iXB 401, achieved 20 times higher bioavailability than the oral semaglutide tablet Rybelsus in a preclinical study, suggesting a more effective and convenient treatment for diabetes and obesity. This breakthrough in drug delivery technology could lead to a more consistent and patient-friendly alternative, avoiding the need for injections and potentially reducing side effects. The study’s promising results highlight the potential for iXB 401 to enhance accessibility and sustainability in semaglutide treatments.

