IWS Q1 2024: Revenue Dip, Strategic Growth Ahead

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions AS reported a decrease in total revenue for Q1 2024, with a 16% drop from Q4 2023 and a 7% decrease year-over-year. Despite a softer first quarter, the company launched the IWS Skywalker at Dogger Bank Wind Farm and strengthened its financial position through a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, raising EUR 60 million in equity. CEO Lars-Henrik Røren expresses confidence in the company’s unchanged 2024 guidance, backed by firm orders and ongoing growth initiatives.

