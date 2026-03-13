Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 26,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SMZ ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IVV, SMZ: Big ETF Outflows

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