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IVV, SMZ: Big ETF Outflows

March 13, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 26,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SMZ ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

IVV, SMZ: Big ETF OutflowsVIDEO: IVV, SMZ: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IVV
SMZ
NVDA
AAPL

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