Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 52,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 0.8%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BTCL ETF, which lost 500,000 of its units, representing a 34.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IVV, BTCL: Big ETF Outflows

