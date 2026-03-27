IVT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/31/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.21 per share, with $32.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.57.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IVT makes up 5.75% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IVT).
In Friday trading, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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Also see: Real Estate Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of ASDR
Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.